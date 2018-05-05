Public invited to tour restored O’Bannon Creek tributary soon

The Clermont Soil & Water Conservation District and Clermont County Water Resources Department recently partnered to restore an unstable, 620-foot stretch of a tributary to O’Bannon Creek in Goshen Township using natural channel design techniques. On Wednesday, May 23, the two organizations will host a tour of the project beginning at 10 a.m. at the O’Bannon Wastewater Treatment Plant, 1270 Neale Lane, Loveland, OH 45140. Anyone interested in learning more about the project or about natural stream design principles is invited to attend.

Before restoration work began, three active slides existed along the banks in the project area. Erosion at these points increased the amount of silt and sediment entering O’Bannon Creek and ultimately the Little Miami River, where excess sediment is a particular concern. Habitat surveys showed low stability and limited habitat cover for fish and other aquatic species. Restoration work, which was funded in part by a Section 319 grant from Ohio EPA, included improving the channel pattern, constructing riffles and additional flood plain, bank stabilization structures and native plantings.

Registration is not required to participate in the tour. For more information about the project or the tour, contact John McManus, Clermont Soil & Water Conservation District, at jmcmanus@clermontcountyohio.gov or at (513) 732-7075 x3.