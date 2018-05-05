Marc Hoover: The elusive Big Foot, does he exist?

Bigfoot remains one of America’s most elusive creatures. In fact, Bigfoot may be the only true monster in existence. Even with millions of web pages devoted to Bigfoot, no one can either prove or disprove its existence. The Internet offers many opinions. The Animal Planet website lists their ten most popular Bigfoot sightings. They chose the Roger Patterson and Robert Gimlin film footage as their number one sighting. Some viewers, however, consider the footage fake while others believe the footage proves Bigfoot’s existence.

In 1967, Patterson and Gimlin captured an image of a large, hairy, ape-like creature wandering along Bluff Creek in Northern California. Patterson said his horse threw him after the creature first appeared. The beast turned, gazed into the camera, and then disappeared. Patterson’s footage has become iconic. For many years, brilliant minds alike have debated the film’s authenticity.

Patterson died in 1972 of cancer. Before that, he never wavered from what he said in his film. Likewise, Gimlin has never altered his story from 1967. Even with modern technology, no one has ever discredited the Patterson-Gimlin film. Even before Patterson’s film, people have reported Bigfoot sightings since the late 1800s. Animal Planet also mentioned a 1924 Bigfoot sighting by a Canadian man named Albert Ostman, who claimed a family of ape-like creatures kidnapped him and held him prisoner for several days.

He said the family included a male, female and two youngsters. Ostman claimed the creatures communicated with grunts and other strange noises. Ostman said he escaped after the adult male ate his can of snuff and became ill. However, he waited thirty years before mentioning the incident. He claimed he didn’t tell anyone because he didn’t want anyone to think he was crazy. Skeptics have since denounced the story, but without any further evidence, no one knows the truth.

In October of 2013, The New York Daily News presented the following headline: “Bigfoot Lives! Existence Backed by DNA, Video, Claim Sasquatch Genome Project Researchers.” The researchers have footage of a furry creature in Kentucky sleeping in the woods. They managed to collect its hair and blood samples. Dr. Melba Ketchum, a genetics scientist, is leading the study to prove Bigfoot exists. As with other sightings, skeptics have denounced Ketchum’s research.

One such critic is Professor Todd R. Disotell of the Department of Anthropology at New York University. He disputed Ketchum’s work and shared his thoughts with ABCNews.com. He called Ketchum’s research nonsense and a joke. “She is a laughing stock of people that are of a community that are already kind of wacko.” He also said, “This was not reported in any scientific way whatsoever. It’s complete junk science, and then she misinterprets it. She hasn’t published in peer-reviewed papers on this stuff. I do not know how this got put together.”

Professor Disotell says he has disproven the Yeti, Chupacabra, and Sasquatch. Thus, like other sightings, Ketchum’s investigation hasn’t uncovered the truth about this legendary creature either. The latest Bigfoot news siting occurred in a forest area in New Jersey called Pine Barrens. A couple had just finished walking their dog. After leaving, they witnessed a tall and lanky looking creature behind their car. The creature stood on two legs like a person.

The sighting was recorded by the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization. Even more interesting is New Jersey has several other sightings. On March 16, 2016, a mother and daughter reported hearing howling coming from nearby woods. They witnessed a 7-foot-tall beast with dark matted fur moving through the woods. Bigfoot fits into the same mysterious groupings as a UFO. There have been too many sightings to completely dismiss these sightings. What do you think? Does Bigfoot truly exist or is it an imaginary beast that has an uncanny resemblance to a human or large primate? For now, Bigfoot will continue to remain a large and hairy mystery.

