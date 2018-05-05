James Carl McClary, 64

James Carl McClary, of Milford, passed away on April 16, 2018 at the age of 64. He is survived by his wife Alisha McClary, his three children, Carla, Sarah, and Seth McClary, his two step daughters, Amy Kellerman and Danielle Butterbaugh. He is a brother to Michael McClary & Patricia Zenni.

He is a grandfather to six grandchildren and one great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents James McClary & Elsie (Hayden) McClary. James had been employed by Nutone and GE prior to going back to school to become a nurse for The Arbor’s and Good Samaritan Hospital.

There was a memorial service on May 5th, 2018 at Faith Church, 5910 Price Road, Milford, Ohio 45150 from 3pm-5pm.