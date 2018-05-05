Doris Sammons, “Peanut,” 70

Doris (nee Durbin) Sammons, “Peanut” was born October 4, 1947 to Archie and Myrta (nee Foster) Durbin and passed away April 29, 2018 at the age of 70.

She enjoyed her scratch off lottery tickets, canning and crafts.

She is survived by her husband Robert “Sam” Sammons; children, Robert (Michelle) Freeman, Ronald Gene (Jennifer) Freeman, Missy (Kevin Campbell) Freeman and Ricky Freeman; grandchildren, Makayla Freeman, Ron Freeman, Tyler Freeman, Ryan Freeman, Peyton Penny and Bryce Freeman; great grandchildren, Ryzo Freeman and Rylan Penny; brothers, Marion “Buddy” Durbin, Junior Durbin; sister, Joyce Mayes.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Ann Downs.

Funeral services were held at 12 noon on Wednesday May 2, 2018 at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family

Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St. Blanchester, OH 45107, where friends were received from 11 AM until time of service. Interment Greenberry Cemetery, Jackson Twp., OH.

Family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. To send a note of condolence, please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.