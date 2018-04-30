Nest Fest – fun in the cold

Birds of a feather stick together. Many stuck closer than usual last weekend to generate some warmth.

About 40 people braved chilly weather and snow flurries April 7 to enjoy Nest Fest 2018 at Sycamore Park.

With displays and games demonstrating the nesting and feeding habits of all sorts of avian species – to say nothing of visiting owls and a falcon from Raptor, Inc. – the event was for the birds.

And for families.

Children searched the grounds for 300 hidden eggs filled with treats, while guests of all ages participated in an egg relay race and egg toss.

The latter left some dripping in yolk and spotted the blacktop contest area in yellow.

Everyone enjoyed Naturalist Melissa Kichler’s homemade crispy treats, while The Main Cup in Milford provided coffee.

Clermont Northeastern High School National Honor Society members Erika Gregston, Bryce Toles, Joe Welage and Kelly Beck served as volunteers during the event, assisting with set-up, registration, game supervision and clean-up.