Milford Hamfest – Electronics and Computer Show on June 16

The Milford Amateur Radio Club will hold their 28th annual Hamfest on Saturday, June 16. This year’s event will be held at The Clermont County Fairgrounds, 100 Locust St., Owensville, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. New location this year!

– 4H Exhibit Hall air conditioned building

– Gates open at 6 a.m. for set-up

– Admission: $5 (children under 12 admitted free)

– Tailgating outside: $2, regardless of spaces needed

– Inside tables: $5 each (must contact for availability) and requires an admission ticket

– ARRL card checking for DXCC, WAS, WAC, VUCC

– Commercial vendors invited

– Hourly door prizes, plus grand prize drawing at the end

– VE Exams – 9 a.m. – walk-ins welcome, bring ID

Good food available from Renegade Street Eats food truck.

For more information, call Jim WB8RRR at 513-831-6255 or .