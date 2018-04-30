Chilo water tower getting facelift

The Clermont County Park District publicly advertised bids for repairs and painting of the historic water tower at Chilo Lock 34 Park, 521 County Park Road, Chilo, Ohio 45112.

Cost estimate for the project is $207,000.

The repairs and painting are expected to take about 40 days from start to finish.

“This is one of those projects that’s been needed for a long time, but we’ve put it off,” said Park District Director Chris Clingman. “The water tower is so visible, such a symbol for that park. It will be great to have it looking good again.”

The Park District will host a non mandatory pre-bid meeting for prospective contractors at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 19, at the Chilo Lock 34 Park Visitors Center.

Sealed bid packages will be accepted until 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, at which point the Board of Park Commissioners will publicly open and read the bids.

“For far too long, there have been opportunities that have been ignored or neglected because we didn’t have the funds to address them,” said Board of Park Commissioners Chairman Bill Stearns. “This is the next big project after the construction at Shor Park. People will be seeing a lot more improvements coming across the entire Park District.”

Chilo Lock 34 Park is one of six parks operated by the Clermont County Park District, along with Hartman Log Cabin, Shor, Sycamore, Pattison and the Williamsburg-Batavia Hike/Bike trail.

The Park District also operates Crooked Run, Kelley and Wilson Nature Preserves, as well as several greenspaces.

Visit www.clermontparks.org for all the latest park news.