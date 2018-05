The Amelia Garden Club will conduct its very first Plant Auction/Sale on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Amelia Administration Building, 119 W. Main Street, Amelia, OH.

Public is welcome to attend. Proceeds of the sale provide funds for the club’s activities, events and to beautify the Village and nearby locations.

Help our Club with a successful event.

Any questions contact Connie at or call 937-205-2546.

Check out our Facebook page at “Amelia Garden Club” and like and share our page.