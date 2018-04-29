Local baseball, softball sectional draws held

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

The sectional tournament draw for baseball and softball in the Southwest District was held on Sunday, April 29, giving local teams an idea as to who they’ll face in the opening round of the postseason.

In Division I, Milford’s baseball team drew a home match against Withrow on Tuesday, May 8. That same day, West Clermont takes on Western Hills. The winner of those two matches face each other on May 10.

In Division II, Batavia drew the 15 seed and a first-round match against Roger Bacon on May 8. A victory sets up a match with Ross on May 10.

Goshen drew the 13 seed and a road contest against McNicholas on May 8. A victory for the Warriors sets up a contest with the winner of Hughes and Monroe on May 10.

New Richmond drew the number two seed in the sectional and will host the winner of Mount Healthy and Norwood on May 10.

In Division III, Williamsburg drew Reading in their sectional-tournament opener on May 9. Riverview East, Madeira and AIken are also in the sectional, with the winners battling on May 16 at Indian Hill.

Bethel-Tate drew a match against Finneytown on Monday, May 7, with the winner facing East Clinton on Wednesday, May 9.

Clermont Northeastern drew a first-round bye and will face either Mariemont or Purcell Marian on May 9.

Felicity-Franklin, the county’s lone representative in Division IV, faces Deer Park on May 9 with the winner advancing to the sectional final against either Miami Valley Christian Academy, Lockland or Seven Hills.

On the softball field, West Clermont faces St. Ursula on May 7, with the winner facing Milford on May 9.

New Richmond starts their sectional tournament run in Division II at Reading on Tuesday, May 8. Goshen drew a road trip to McNicholas. The winner of those two games will meet in the sectional semifinals on Thursday, May 10.

Batavia’s first-round opponent is Badin High School. The Lady Bulldogs open tournament play on Tuesday, May 8.

In Division III, Bethel-Tate’s softball team also drew a first-round match against Finneytown on May 7. CNE drew a bout against Georgetown that same day, while the defending state champion Williamsburg Wildcats drew a first-round tilt against North College Hill with the winner to face Purcell Marian May 9.

Finally, Felicity-Franklin drew New Miami for their first game, on Thursday, May 10. The winner of that contest faces either Ripley, Cincinnati Christian or Lockland on Tuesday, May 15 at Sycamore High School for a sectional title.