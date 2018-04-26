Kurtis Allen Heimbold, 40

Kurtis Allen Heimbold, age 40, passed away Sunday, April 22, 2018, beloved husband of Sara Marie Heimbold (nee Stapleton), loving father of Anastasia Marie, Hailie Jane and Garrison Allen Heimbold, loving son of Allen and Betty Lu Heimbold. Kurtis was a graduate of Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy and the University of Cincinnati. He proudly served as the first general manager of Cincinnati’s first Wahlburgers.

Memorial Services will be held at the Maham Funeral Home, 187 North Second Street, Williamsburg, Ohio on Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:30pm.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until the time of service at the funeral home.

