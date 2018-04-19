Milford sweeps titles at New Richmond Invitational

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

Every Clermont County school and a few from other nearby areas made the trip to New Richmond High School to compete in the New Richmond Invitational.

When the final whistle blew and the scores were tallied, the Milford Eagles emerged with both the boys’ and girls’ titles.

On the girls’ side, West Clermont won the first event of the afternoon. Brooke Hall, Maddie Walker, Chloe Lehn and Morgan Walsh won the 4×800 meter relay event in 10:37.17, roughly four seconds ahead of Milford. Batavia placed second, with New Richmond fifth.

Milford’s Haley Rodeffer won the title in the 100 meter hurdles, finishing with a time of 16.80 seconds. New Richmond’s Jocelyn Nehls (17.58) and West Clermont’s Victoria Washington (17.65) rounded out the top three.

Milford took the top two spots in the 100 meter dash, with Andrea Armstrong and Bryn Rolfsen placing first and second, respectively. New Richmond’s Aubree Story placed third, .46 seconds behind Armstrong.

In the girls’ 4×200 meter relay event, Western Brown edged New Richmond by less than a second for first place. Milford placed third, ahead of West Clermont’s fourth-place squad.

In the 1600 meter run, West Clermont’s Maddie Walker won the title by nearly 30 seconds over Milford’s Olivia Loeffler. Emma Beck placed third for Milford, with New Richmond’s Jenna Burns in fourth.

In the 4×100 meter relay, Milford placed first, ahead of West Clermont. New Richmond and Williamsburg.

Armstrong won yet another event for Milford, this time winning the girls 400 meter dash in 1:01.97. Batavia’s Lily Holt placed second, just ahead of New Richmond’s Hannah Wentzel and Milford’s Alicia Violia-Proli.

Rodeffer won the title in the 3000 meter hurdles, with Nehls and Keri Eberly also earning a top-five finish.

Walsh won the title in the 800 meter run, finishing ahead of Sophie Leto and Olivia Loeffler.

Armstrong finished her afternoon with a third title, this one in the 100 yard dash.

Walsh and Walker dominated the 3200 meter run, with Walker winning the title in 11:40.70. Walsh placed second, with New Richmond’s Burns and Milford’s Beck third and fourth, respectively.

Georgetown won the title in the girls 4×400 meter relay event, finishing six seconds ahead of Purcell Marian. Goshen placed third, with New Richmond’s ‘B’ team in fourth. CNE placed fifth.

In the field events, Williamsburg’s duo of Aubrey Seikbert and Willow Kenneda placed second and third, respectively, in the shot put with the longest toss being Seikbert’s 34 foot, 4 inch throw.

The duo also placed second and third in the discus, with Kenneda’s toss of 112 feet, 4 inches leading the way.

Armstrong carried her success on the track events over to the long jump, where she posted a 16 foot, .5 inch jump to win the title. West Clermont’s Mia Mulloney won the high jump at 5 feet, 3 inches. Williamsburg’s Camille McManus placed second, tied with Milford’s Madison Chitwood and Julia Miller.

Finally, another Lady Wolf won the pole vault. Morgan Southall cleared 8 feet, 6 inches. New Richmond’s Alyssa Weitzel cleared 8 feet for second, with CNE’s Carson Fishback third.

In terms of the final team scores, Milford totaled 166.66, New Richmond totaled 112 points, good for third place.

Williamsburg (fifth), Batavia (eighth), CNE (ninth), Goshen (11th) and Bethel-Tate (12) all finished in the top 15.

On the boys side, Milford’s A.J Dickerson, Joseph Gardner, Harris Craycraft and Will Stout led the Eagles to a win in the 4×800 meter relay. Bethel-Tate placed second, with New Richmond crossing the line fourth.

Goshen’s Matt Hodge won the title in the 110 meter hurdles, finishing in 16.41 seconds to edge Milford’s Manny Hernandez by .04 seconds for the win. Williamsburg’s Wyatt Lefker placed third with New Richmond’s Chandler Kinhalt fifth.

CNE’s first win came in the 100 meter dash, where Mathew Jenkins posted a blistering time of 11.64 seconds to take home first place. Milford’s Dylan Hughes and Dustin Laudermilk finished second and third, respectively. Goshen’s Payton Leugers finished fourth and Felicity’s Austin Perry placed fifth.

Batavia’s Jason Griffin, Alec Connely, Will Scaggs and Deven Williams teamed up to win the title in the 4×200 meter relay, with Felicity taking home fifth place.

In the 1600-meter run, Milford’s Harris Craycraft took first place, with teammate Clayton Virzi in third. New Richmond’s Ryan Wolf placed fourth.

Brendan Madigan, Lefker, Adam Donohoo and Blake Miller combined to give Williamsburg the win in the 4×100 meter relay. The Wildcats posted a time of 46.47 seconds, better than Milford’s second-place mark of 46.53. Batavia placed fourth, with Goshen in fifth.

In the 400 meter dash, Milford’s Dillon Coleman took the title, with West Clermont’s Devin Boykin in third.

Goshen’s Hodge also won the title in the 300-yard hurdles, finishing in 41.61 seconds. Milford’s Fernandez placed third, with New Richmond’s Lane Deez in fourth.

New Richmond’s Wolf won the title in the 800 meter run by less than one second, finishing first with a time of 2:06.28. Milford’s Dickerson finished in 2:06.89.

Williamsburg’s Miller placed second in the 200 meter dash, finishing second. New Richmond’s Herwens Horgan placed third, ahead of West Clermont’s Boykin.

Craycraft placed second for Milford in the 3200 meter run, with Batavia’s Cook third. Sean Vonderharr gave Milford a second top-five finisher, crossing the line in 10:48.41.

New Richmond won the final track event, posting a time of 3:36.87 to win the 4×400 meter relay. Milford placed second, with Goshen in third and Bethel-Tate fifth.

CNE’s Layne Todd placed second in the shot put, finishing with a toss of 48 feet, 5 inches. Goshen’s Andrew Arnold (44 feet, 3.5 inches) placed fourth with Owen Holtke’s toss of 43 feet good for fifth.

Arnold won the discus with a throw of 130 feet, 4 inches. Todd placed third (111 feet, 8 inches) with West Clermont’s Jaxon Frysinger in fourth (111 feet, 3 inches). New Richmond’s Cody Boshears (104 feet, 8 inches) placed fifth.

New Richmond’s Corey Bozic won the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 8.5 inches. Milford’s Fernandez placed second at 19 feet, 9.5 inches. Williamsburg’s Miller finished third, with New Richmond’s Horgans in fifth.

Two locals earned top-five finishes in the long jump. Milford’s Logan Horton placed third with a mark of 5 feet, 6 inches. Goshen’s Rafel Farris placed eighth

Finally, Williamburg’s Lefker won the pole vault by clearing 14 feet. Teammate Skyler Gries cleared 11 feet for fourth place, with West Clermont’s Chris Kennedy clearing 10 feet for fifth place.

Goshen’s Munafo, West Clermont’s Rowland and New Richmond’s Chris Dixon rounded out the top eight.

Finally, Milford’s 132 points were nearly double that of the second-place Broncos. New Richmond tallied 77.5 team points, good for third. Goshen (68) and Williamsburg (53) finished fourth and sixth, respectively.

West Clermont finished eighth, with CNE and Bethel-Tate tied for ninth. Batavia finished 11th, Felicity finished 15th.

Teams were originally scheduled to compete at Goshen High School on Monday, April 16, but the event was postponed to May 3 due to weather.