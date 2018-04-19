County roundup: County moves closer to adding $5 tax to vehicle registration fee to pay for road improvements

By Megan Alley

Sun staff

The Clermont County Commissioners met on April 11 to handle a variety of business matters.

— The commissioners issued a proclamation designating May 2018 as “Leadership Month” in the county.

— The commissioners approved awarding the bids and executing the contracts for lawn care services for several county properties, totaling $66,864.

— The commissioners approved advertising for proposals for the operations of the county’s community alternative sentencing center. The proposals are due on May 10.

— The commissioners approved moving forward on a request to add a $5 local motor vehicle license tax to the annual vehicle registration fee in the county.

The extra revenue is set to be used by the county to repair and repave county roads and bridges.

To proceed, the county needs to host two public meetings on the issue to gather public opinion.

The meetings are set for May 9 at the Miami Township Civic Center, located at 6101 Meijer Drive, and May 15 at the Batavia Armory, located at 65 N. Second St. Both meetings will start at 7 p.m.

If the commissioners approve the fee, it would go into effect on January 1, 2019.

