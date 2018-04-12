Lions sweep titles at New Richmond Relays

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

The New Richmond Lions’ track and field teams welcomed five other Clermont County schools to campus for the New Richmond Relays on April 4, and the squad made sure the home fans went home happy.

In addition to the Lions, Goshen, Bethel-Tate, Williamsburg, Felicity and CNE competed at the event, along with McNicholas and Purcell Marian.

On the men’s side, New Richmond won titles in the boys’ 4×1600 meter relay, the 4×400 meter relay, the boys’ 800 meter sprint relay. the high jump relay and the long jump relay.

Goshen won boys titles in the 2×100 meter shuttle hurdle, while Bethel-Tate won the 4×800 meter relay event.

Williamsburg’s boys team won the 4×200 meter relay, with the Tigers winning the 4×100 meter relay in 47.36 seconds.

Bethel-Tate also won the distance medley relay. Goshen took home titles in the discus throw and the shot put. Williamsburg won the pole vault, tying with McNichoals for first place. The Rockets won the remaining boys’ event, finishing first in the 1600 meter sprint medley.

In the team standings, New Richmond’s boys finished with 106 points, 20 more than Goshen. Bethel-Tate placed third with 72, ahead of Williamsburg (55) and McNick (51). CNE finished sixth with 39 points, and Felicity’s 16 points were good for eighth overall on the boys’ side.

The Lady Lions also won the team title. New Richmond collected 114 points, with Goshen finishing second with 80.

Williamsburg snagged 71 points to finish third, ahead of CNE (62). Bethel-Tate tallied 31 points to place fifth, with Felicity sixth with 18 points.

The Lady Lions won the girls’ 4×1600 meter relay event to start the competition, then followed that with a victory in the 2×100 meter shuffle hurdle. The team won their third event, the 1600 meter sprint medley, by finishing in 4:54.29. Second-place Williamsburg finished that same event in 5:12.84.

The Lady Lions’ sixth win came in the 4×400 meter medley relay, where they won by roughly 13 seconds.

The team also won the 4×800 meter relay event by nearly two full minutes over Goshen.

New Richmond’s victory in the girls’ 4×200 meter event came with a six-second margin of victory over Williamsburg.

The first non-New Richmond win came when the Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers won the girls’ 4×100 meter event, finishing in 59.49 seconds. CNE placed second, posting a time of 1:00.24.

New Richmond returned to their winning ways by taking the distance medley event, finishing in 15:02.81. The Lady Lions also won the 800 meter sprint medley by seven seconds over CNE.

Williamsburg won the high jump relay, clearing four feet, four inches. New Richmond placed second.

CNE took the title in the pole vault relay, clearing eight feet. New Richmond’s B team placed second, with Williamsburg in third.

CNE also won the long jump relay with a mark of 14 feet, 3 inches.

Williamsburg won the discus throw with a toss of 102 feet, and the Lady Wildcats also won the shot put with a 31 foot, 1 inch throw.

Overall, New Richmond totaled 220 points in the event. Goshen’s 166 points were good for second, with Williamsburg in third at 126. Bethel-Tate finished fourth with 103, just ahead of CNE (101). Felicity-Franklin placed eighth.