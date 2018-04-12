Batavia Blooms with You

By Lauren Lewis

For the past two years, faculty and students from UC Clermont College and businesses in Batavia have taken part in Town and Gown projects to create a stronger bond between the campus and the town. The Town and Gown initiative wants to create positive impacts within both communities through helping each other prosper in numerous ventures.

This semester, Professor Elizabeth Terry and one of her English classes, have decided to take on one of their biggest projects yet. The project is to host an art event with local artists that will be sponsored by Batavia Floral Creations. Batavia Floral Creations’ owner, Trisha Brasfield, has reached out to the class to showcase her skills and contribute to the initiative.

Brasfield has graciously donated floral arrangements that artists can interpret through their preferred media of paints and canvases. This event gives artists in the village and on campus the opportunity to connect in their passion for art.

Creating these relationships can benefit other projects within the village and on campus. High schools in Clermont County and surrounding counties are also invited to join. These high school students are UC Clermont Cougars prospects, where they will become the future for building stronger relationships with the village and its residents. Local artists are urged to attend to get to know their neighbors and the ambitious students that are on campus.

To appreciate the hard work that artists will put into these paintings, prizes will be rewarded. The event will be held on Saturday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Batavia Armory, 65 North Second Street, Batavia, Ohio.

Please bring your own supplies. Spots are limited so make sure to register by Wednesday, April 18th through the website www.bataviablooms.com. If you have any questions or concerns please contact bataviabloomsrsvp@gmail.com.