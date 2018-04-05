West Clermont hosts track and field meet

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

Neither gusting wind nor drizzling rain could dampen the first-ever West Clermont High School Track and Field Invitational, held at West Clermont on March 29, 2018.

Goshen won the first-ever boys’ title, tallying 117 points. Winton Woods placed second with 108, and Bethel-Tate finished third with 92. West Clermont placed fourth with 89.

The Tigers won their first event in the boys’ 3200 meter relay. Matt Hall, Jackson Coates, Noah Rees and Sam Frondorf combined to finish in 8:54.75, finishing over 30 seconds ahead of West Clermont. Goshen placed third.

Goshen’s Matthew Hodge placed second in the boys’ 110 meter hurdles, finishing in 16.62 seconds. Teammate Chris Munafo placed fourth (18.37 seconds), with West Clermont’s Landon Reveal in seventh (21.39). Bethel-Tate’s Kyle Moore placed eighth.

In the boys’ 100 meter dash, West Clermont’s Devin Boykin paced all locals with a third-place finish. Boykin and Winton Woods’ Tyquan Fleming crossed the line in 11.90 seconds, with Boykin earning the higher finish by .002 seconds.

Goshen’s Hodge placed fifth, with West Clermont’s Kacey Berryhill in sixth. Another Warrior, Michael Figgs, placed seventh.

Bethel-Tate also placed second in the 800 meter relay. Goshen finished third, with West Clermont in fifth place.

Locals dominated the 1600 meter run, with Frondorf taking the individual title. West Clermont’s Davis Lagana placed second, with Bethel-Tate’s Ian McQueary in fourth. Another Wolf, Jesse Bingamon, placed fifth, with Goshen’s Ethan Belknap in seventh..

In the 400 meter relay, the Bethel-Tate quartet of Sanders, Dunn, Holtke and Carter placed third, ahead of West Clermont by less than one second.

Coates also won the title in the boys’ 400 yard dash, finishing ahead of West Clermont’s Ethan Chaney and Goshen’s Bennett. Jonathan Adams placed seventh for West Clermont in the event.

Goshen’s Hodge won another title, this one coming in the 300 meter event. Munafo placed fourth, Reveal sixth and Rees seventh.

Hall placed fourth for the Tigers in the 800 meter run, ahead of Belknap (sixth), Kory Kaiser (seventh and Racis

The 200 meter dash saw Goshen’s Hodge and Figgs finish fourth and second, respectively. West Clermont’s Caleb Price placed third, with teammate Tristan Petty in seventh. Bethel-Tate’s Nate Owens finished in eighth.

LaGana was the first of four local runners to place in the top six of the boys’ 3200 meter run. LaGana won the event by 13 seconds over Bethel-Tate’s Noah Sayles. Goshen’s Grant Winterkorn placed fourth, with Ryan Hoskins representing West Clermont in sixth place.

In the final track event, Bethel-Tate won the title in the 1600 meter relay by .34 seconds over Winton Woods. West Clermont placed third with Goshen in fifth.

In the field events, Goshen’s Andrew Arnold placed second in the discus with a throw of 112 feet, 5 inches.

Bethel-Tate’s Caleb Demaris placed third (104 feet) with West Clermonts’s Jaxson Frysinger in sixth (96 feet, 3 inches).

Michael Deaton placed seventh for Goshen (95 feet, 7 inches) and Jacob Collins finished eighth for Bethel-Tate (90 feet, 8 inches).

The long jump title went to Winton Woods’ Franklin Owusu (19 feet, 3.5 inches). Goshen’s Michael Figgs placed third (18 feet, 4 inches), just ahead of teammate Ariya Bradley (18 feet, 2.5 inches).

Goshen’s Gunnar Bryant led all locals in the high jump, finishing second by clearing the 5 foot, 6 inch mark. Dunn placed fourth for Bethel-Tate, just ahead of Goshen’s Ariya Bradley.

Finally, Goshen’s Andrew Arnold placed second in the shot put with a throw of 46 feet, 5 inches. Western Brown’s Zach Craig won the title with a 47-foot toss. Holtke placed fifth (40 feet, 4 inches) with Frysinger in sixth (39 feet, 7 inches).

On the girls’ side, Western Brown won the team title with 165 points. West Clermont placed second with 109 points. Goshen tallied 80 points, good for fourth place.

In the girls’ 3200 meter relay event, West Clermont won the title with a 11:53.05 finish. Blanchester placed second, with Goshen in fourth.

In the 100 meter hurdles, West Clermont’s Victoria Washington placed first, finishing in 17.62 seconds. Goshen’s Haley Carrier placed second, less than a second behind Washington. Another Lady Wolf, Courtney Stewart, placed eighth.

Bethel-Tate’s Reagan Leonard paced all locals in the 100 meter dash, finishing in 14.16 seconds. Leonard tied for second with Western Hills’ Carnisha Jackson, who earned the position due to a .004 second difference.

West Clermont’s Ashley Troxell placed second, with Goshen’s Morgan Riddle (seventh) and Haley Carrier (eighth) rounding out the top eight.

In the 800 meter relay, Goshen placed third, finishing 2:06.89. West Clermont finished fifth, less than two seconds behind Goshen.

Goshen’s Erin Ashley led all locals in the 1600 meter run, finishing in 6:28.18, good for third place. West Clermont’s Chloe Lehn and Brooke Hall placed sixth and seventh, respectively. Another Lady Warrior, Jessica Benson, placed eighth.

West Clermont won the title in the 400 meter relay, finishing in 54.52 seconds. Bethel-Tate placed sixth, posting a time of 59.39 seconds. Goshen finished eighth.

Lauren Hackney represented the Lady Wolves in the 400 yard dash, finishing third. Goshen’s Lindsey Schmidt placed fourth, with West Clermont’s Autumn Russ in sixth. Katie Carrier placed seventh for the Lady Warriors.

Washington placed fourth in the 300 meter hurdles for West Clermont, finishing ahead of Goshen’s Miranda Meyer by less than two seconds. Goshen’s Hailey Sparks placed seventh, with West Clermont’s Courtney Stewart in eighth.

In the 800 meter run, West Clermont’s Colleen Arrasmith placed fifth, just ahead of teammate Kim Lacey. Arrasmith placed fifth in the 3200 meter run, behind Goshen’s Ashley (third) and Benson (fourth).

The 200 meter dash saw Morgan Riddle lead the Lady Warriors by placing fifth. Schmidt finished in seventh place, while West Clermont’s Aubrey Troxell (sixth) and Chalel Crawford (eighth) also earned top-eight finishes.

The final track event, the 1600 meter relay, went to Western Brown. West Clermont placed fourth with Goshen fifth, roughly 8.5 seconds behind the Lady Wolves.

In the field events, West clermont’s Ashley Patrick placed third in the discus with a 78 foot, 11 inch throw. Teammate McKay Jones was right behind her at 69 feet, 7 inches. Goshen’s Amber Frazier placed seventh at 67 feet.

In the long jump, Crawford placed second for West Clermont, leaping 14 feet, 6 inches. Troxell finished sixth with a mark of nine feet, 6.5 inches.

Bethel-Tate’s Reagan Leonard won the high jump, the only competitor to clear five feet. Goshen’s Meyer placed fourth, clearing four feet, 8 inches. Morgan Horr cleared the four foot, six inch mark for fifth.

Finally, Goshen’s Amber Frazier finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 26 feet, 1 inch. West Clermont’s Kayla Snyder placed fifth at 25 feet, 9 inches. Teammate Katie Delaney finished right behind Snyder at 25 feet, 8 inches.

The boys’ and girls pole vault event was cancelled due to wet conditions.