Felicity adds eight to athletic hall of fame

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

Eight faces made up the second class of Cardinals inducted into the Felicity-Franklin athletic Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Of the eight, six are former athletes with two earning honorary membership status.

The group was inducted during a ceremony on January 13 between basketball games. Daniel Fisher was one of the six athletes inducted. Fisher graduated from Felicity in 1988, having earned four varsity letters in both basketball and baseball.

On the hardwood, Fisher earned all-Clermont County League honors twice and was also named to the honorable mention all-city team twice.

Fisher was an honorable mention all Southwest District performer and scored 1,046 points in his Felicity career.

As a member of the Cardinals’ baseball team, Fisher earned all-CCL honors three times and all-city honors twice. He also was named to the East/West All-Star team.

Terry Bettle also earned a spot in Felicity’s Hall of Fame. Bettle earned three varsity letters in football, four in baseball and four more in basketball before graduating in 1969. He was an honorable mention as a senior in both baseball and football, earning all-county honors as a junior and senior on the basketball court.

He scored a career-high 32 points against Bethel-Tate, part of the 847 points he scored in his career.

The next inductee was 2005 graduate Ian Jarman. Jarman earned three first-team all-SBAAC honors (2003-2005) for his track and field prowess. Jarman qualified for the state meet in two events in 2005: the shot put and the discus. Jarman placed 10th in the discus and seventh in the shot put at the state meet in Columbus. He also competed in the relay events for the Cardinals, as well as cross country.

Off the track, Jarman was an award-winner in both FFA and 4-H. He served as an officer in the FFA and twice earned a trip to the Scripps-Howard Spelling Bee.

At the collegiate level, Jarman holds the University of Cincinnati’s freshman record in the hammer throw along with the school’s all-time record in the hammer throw.

At the University of Loyola-Chicago, Jarman set both the school and conference record in the weight throw en route to earning the school’s excellence in field award in 2010.

Jarman’s accomplishments in the classroom are just as significant. He graduated with honors from the University of Cincinnati in 2009 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Biological Sciences and a Bachelors of Arts in Chemistry. In 2010, Jarman received his Masters of Medical Sciences from Loyola, becoming the first athlete to ever be accepted into the program due to how rigorous it is.

Finally, Jarman returned to Cincinnati in 2016 to earn his Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Cincinnati’s College of Medicine.

Another member of the class of 2005, Jared Butts, was also inducted into the school’s hall of fame. Butts excelled in a trio of sports for the Cardinals, starting in the fall on the tennis courts. Butts earned a second-team all-SBAAC nod for his junior year campaign, and as a senior was named to the first-team all-conference squad.

On the basketball court, Butts picked up a second-team all-league nod, and an honorable mention in District 16 after leading the Cardinals in scoring and rebounding.

As a junior, Butts was named first-team all-league and all-district, leading the Cardinals in scoring, rebounding and assists.

His best season came as a senior, where he led the team in several categories: Scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, blocks, made three-pointers, and foul shot percentage. For his effort, Butts was a first-team all-league selection, a first-team all-district player and an honorable mention all-state performer. The Cardinals won the league title his senior season, and he was an East/West All-Star.

As a senior, Butts also ran cross country, earning a second-team nod in the fall. During the spring, Butts earned first-team all-league honors for his track and field prowess.

He set the school record in the 3200 meter relay several times, eventually finishing his senior year with an 8:40 performance in the event. He also posted solid performances in the 400 meter dash as a senior.

In the classroom, Butts graduated 11th in his class and as a member of the National Honor Society.

After graduation, Butts attended Wilmington College. He graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Sports and Management with a minor in coaching. HE played for the varsity basketball team at Wilmington while serving as a student-coach. Butts received his Masters Degree in Education and Sports Administration from Xavier University in 2010, and spent three years as the junior varsity coach at Mariemont High School, compiling a 50-13 record.

The school’s fourth inductee is best known for winning one of Clermont County’s few individual state titles. Judy Bataille graduated from Felicity in 2006, but not before leaving her mark on the record book. Bataille qualified for the state tournament in the 100 meter and 200 meter dash events, winning a title in the former in 2005. Batalle finished in 12.51 in the first event, then in 12.37 to win the title.

She also placed eighth overall in the 200 meter dash as a junior.

Bataille placed third in the 100-meter event as a freshman and sophomore before winning the title her junior year. She placed second as a senior.

In the 200-meter dash, Bataille placed sixth as a freshman, ninth as a sophomore, eighth as a junior and fourth as a senior.

Upon graduation, Bataille earned a Bachelor’s of Science from Tiffin University and a Master of Science from Salisbury University in Maryland. At Heidelberg, Bataille earned a pair of national championships in the 55-meter dash. She was named an all-American four times.

Bataille coached track for one year at Mount Union and three years at Salisbury University, earning several conference championships along the way. She has since became a bodybuilder.

The final athlete inducted into the hall of fame was Tonya Smith Swisshelm.

The 1994 graduate was one of the county’s consistent scoring threats on the hardwood, becoming just the second freshman in Clermont history to lead the county in scoring.

In 1992, Swisshelm broke the Felicity girls’ scoring record with her 894th point. She became a member of the 1,000 point club roughly three weeks later, on Dec. 17, 1992.

In 1993, she set the school’s scoring record with 1,726 points. That record stood until 2016, when it was surpassed by Ashley Moore.

Swisshelm finished her Felicity career with a record of 77-17 on the hardwood, earning first-team all-league all four seasons. She also was a first-team All-Division III performer as a basketball player.

She also excelled on the volleyball court, winning 76 games for the Lady Cardinals over four seasons. She was a first-team all-league volleyball performer for four years, the Division III district volleyball player of the year in 1994, and a two-time all-district performer.

After graduation, Swisshelm attended Rio Grande for two seasons before finishing her college career at Mount St. Joseph’s.

Two individuals earned honorary membership to the Cardinals’ athletic hall of fame. Bud Fisher started Felicity’s pee-wee program in 1980, which ran until 2000. He coached junior high boys’ basketball from 1991-1994 and girls’ basketball from 1994-2000. He served as the assistant baseball coach for two seasons (1988-89) and the varsity volleyball coach for two other years (1990-91). In addition to his coaching duties, Fisher served as the school’s athletic director from 2005-2006 and taught vocational agriculture from 1967-2000. He served as the school’s FFA advisor for that same time frame. Between those duties, Fisher is said to have enriched the lives of many Felicity-Franklin students.

The second honorary inductee was James Danner III. Danner was among the leaders who brought in girls’ sports when Title IX went into effect. He made sure practice and game times were equally distributed while helping start pee wee programs, girls sports and guidance counseling. Before becoming superintendent, Danner taught Industrial Arts. The FFA made him an honorary member due to his support.