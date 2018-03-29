Clermont County’s 182-year-old Coroner’s Office demolished

By Brett Milam

Editor

The old Clermont County Coroner’s Office at 333 E. Main Street in Batavia was torn down on March 27, 2018.

According to Dennis Nichols, village administrator, the county has swapped it with the village of Batavia for the parking lot parcels behind 289 E. Main Street, the Records Center and the former Municipal Court.

“The county is managing the demolition, and the village will reimburse the county a little less than $20,000 for razing the building and leveling the site,” Nichols said. “The property will give the village the contiguous properties from 389 E. Main, our former office, and 333, the Coroner’s Office, with the Batavia Fire House in between.”

Demolition began in the afternoon on the 27th, with the area cordoned off and the sidewalk in front of it closed.

Nichols said the Central Joint Fire-EMS District Station has used the fire station next to the Coroner’s Office as a staging area, but does not staff it.

“The village will now be free to redeploy or sell the Main Street frontage together or separately, and we have had expressions of interest from prospective buyers,” he said.

According to The Sun’s former writer and local historian, Richard Crawford, the Coroner’s Office was built in 1835 by Asher Medary of a “famous Clermont County family.”

“It is one of the oldest buildings on Main Street. It was the home (40 years) of State Senator Franklin Roudebush. Former office of Dr. Joseph Batsche of Dovie Dean murder trial fame. Dr. Dolbert and Dr. Mastropaolo also practiced [there]. It has received an American Institute of Architects Honor Award,” Crawford said.

The county holds the office now under its Community Improvement Corporation, Nichols said.