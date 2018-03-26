Tony Ballachino, 65

Tony Ballachino, age 65, passed away on February 28, 2018. He was the son of Edna Zimmerman and the late Bill Wurts, husband of Cathy Ballachino, devoted father of Christin Marie Ballachino and Nathan Adam Ballachino, proud grandfather of Jaden, Mya, Sylys, dear brother of Carl Ballachino and Randy Reigelsperger and will also be missed by dogs and granddogs; Princess, Paris, Doby, Brutus and Gizmo and a multitude of friends.

The family will be receiving guests 6-8 pm, Friday, March 9th, with funeral service, 9:00 AM, Saturday, all at Craver-Riggs Funeral Home and Crematory, Milford.

If desired, memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, Oh 45227. Please share memories at craver-riggs.com.