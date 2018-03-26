Sensory-friendly Easter egg hunt in Miami Twp.

ALL IN (Assisting Lifelong Learners with Individual Needs) for Autism, a start-up non-profit organization, is sponsoring their 2nd Annual FREE Sensory Friendly Easter Egg Hunt on March 31st at 12:00 p.m. EST (check-in/registration) with the hunt at 1:00 p.m. EST. At last year’s event, ALL IN, was proud to serve approximately 60 special needs children from ages 9 months to 18 years, some of whom participated in an Easter Egg Hunt for the first time in their life. This year we are excited to kick off a new partnership with Families with ASD and Packhouse Food Truck.

The Sensory Friendly Easter Egg Hunt will again be hosted at Miami Riverview Park, at 587 Branch Hill Loveland Rd, Loveland, OH 45140 and is geared towards those with sensory issues. Often, the crowds of people and loud music that can happen at typical Easter Egg hunts can be downright painful to individuals on the Autism Spectrum or those that have sensory issues. ALL IN’s goal is to offer a less stressful option for these individuals so they may enjoy the activity that so many of us have grown up with. There will be a candy exchange for the eggs, mentors, tents for sensory regulation, and of course, the Easter Bunny.

More information can be located at http://allin4autism.net/sensory-friendly-easter-egg-hunt/ or by contacting Kristin Sampsel atkristin@allin4autism.net. Pre-registration is encouraged to allow appropriate preparation for any special needs. Volunteer and donation registration information is also available.

ALL IN for Autism’s mission is to assist individuals on the Autism Spectrum in reaching their full potential and to improve their quality of life through expanded opportunities, community involvement, and instruction in daily living, self-care, and employment skills tailored to meet individual abilities and needs. For more information please contact Matt Sampsel at matt@allin4autism or visit www.allin4autism.net.