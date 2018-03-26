Celebrate March Gladness at the Loveland Sweet Shoppe and you could win a ‘sweet’ prize

Love ice cream? Passionate about your favorite local college team? Celebrate both by playing the March Gladness game at The Loveland Sweet Shopp and you could win a “sweet” prize pack.

Throughout this year’s NCAA March Madness tournament (March 14 through the final on April 2), visit the Sweet Shoppe, purchase your favorite flavors from our “Elite Ate,” and cheer your favorite all the way to the championship! The Elite Ate flavors are:

– Musketeer Madness – Milk chocolate malt ice cream with 3 Musketeers pieces

– Bearcat Cordial – Vanilla ice cream with maraschino cherries and chocolate chips

– Wildcat Bourbon – Brown sugar bourbon vanilla ice cream

– Cardinal Sin – Chocolate ice cream with chocolate chips and fudge swirl

– Half-baked Hoosier – Vanilla with cookie dough and chocolate flakes

– Flyer Fudge Brownie – Vanilla with brownie pieces and a fudge swirl

– Buckeye – Peanut Butter ice cream with buckeye pieces

– Mountaineer Mint – Mint ice cream with chocolate chips

“We will be tracking the sales of each flavor to see which one comes out on top,” Gloria Wilson, owner of the Loveland Sweet Shoppe, said. “Our customers can also complete an entry form, ranking each of the Elite Ate flavors according to how they think each will place in our competition, and the winner will get an exclusive Sweet Shoppe prize pack.”

So lace up your high-tops, get to the Sweet Shoppe, try one of our game-winning flavors, and enter today!