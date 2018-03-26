30 State park beaches open as dog exercise areas

Park visitors are encouraged to exercise their dogs this spring at 32 state park beaches, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). New this year, several state park beaches have been temporarily designated as “dog exercise” areas, effective now through Friday, May 18. Dogs under control of their owner or handler in the designated dog exercise areas will not be required to be on a leash while the designation is in effect.

On Saturday, May 19, all public park beaches will resume normal operational rules, which includes no pets on the beach or in the public swimming area.

The following state parks will offer seasonal dog exercise areas open daily during normal park hours:

Central Ohio – Alum Creek, A.W. Marion, Buckeye Lake, Deer Creek, Delaware, Lake Logan and Madison Lake.

Northeast Ohio – Findley, Geneva, Guilford Lake, Jefferson Lake, Lake Milton, Mosquito Lake, Portage Lakes, Punderson, Pymatuning and West Branch.

Northwest Ohio – Maumee Bay.

Southeast Ohio – Salt Fork.

Southwest Ohio – Buck Creek, Caesar Creek, Cowan Lake, East Fork, Grand Lake St. Marys, Hueston Woods, Indian Lake, Kiser Lake, Lake Loramie, Paint Creek, Pike Lake, Rocky Fork and Stonelick.

