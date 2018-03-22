West Clermont’s new school-based health clinic will open to the public this summer

By Megan Alley

Sun staff

The new school-based health clinic at West Clermont Middle School will open to the public this summer.

Health Source of Ohio, operators of the Wolves Wellness School-Based Health Center, opened the clinic on Feb. 5 to provide medical, vision and behavioral health services to students, their parents and staff during the school day.

The thought behind SBHCs, which are a growing trend in Ohio, is that by providing a regular place to get medical care, patients will have better health outcomes.

“We are not here to replace somebody’s primary care physician, but what you’ll find in a lot of schools around this area is children do not have a medical home,” Jen Patrick, community relations director for Health Source of Ohio, said. “That’s not always the case, but if not, we are there to kind of meet that need or bridge that gap between the school day and when you can get into the doctor.”

She added, “We believe that healthy children are going to be more successful, so we are there to help bridge that.”

The Wolves Wellness SBHC is staffed by medical professionals that offer primary care services, including screenings, managing chronic care conditions and treating short term illness. They also offer 24/7 on-call overage as well as vision care.

“We’re also very excited to offer vision; that’s not something Health Source has done in the past,” Patrick said.

When it comes to payment, the Wolves Wellness SBHC accepts most forms of insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid, and for those without coverage, the clinic offers its services on a sliding scale.

“We believe that everybody deserves quality healthcare regardless of their ability to pay,” Patrick said.

All these services and payment options will be extended to the public when the Wolves Wellness SBHC opens its doors to the community on June 1.

For those interested in touring the clinic, Health Source of Ohio is inviting the public to attend an open house celebration on March 22 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

Patrick described the response to the Wolves Wellness SBHC as “so far, so good.”

“It is going a little slower than we anticipated, but with any kind of new service, it can take a while to educate the population, but we’re hoping that with the open house … we can really get the word out,” she said, adding, “The services we have provided have been very well received.”

Beginning this summer, the Wolves Wellness School-Based Health Center, located at the West Clermont Middle School, 1341 Clough Pike, Suite 150 in Batavia, will be open to the public on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are required.

For more information, call 513-732-5082.