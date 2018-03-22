West Clermont adds four into HOF

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

West Clermont High School held the school’s first-ever hall of fame induction ceremony on Friday, March 16, 2018, adding two Amelia High School and two Glen Este High School grads to the schools’ Hall of Fame. The event took place at Batavia’s Norlyn Manor.

Cory Goedde was one of the first inductees graduated from Glen Este High School in 2011. He earned four varsity letters for Glen Este on the hardwood. He was twice named to the first-team all-conference squad in the Fort Ancient Valley Conference (2010-11) and served as the Trojans’ captain those same two years. He won the team’s most valuable player award in 2010 and 2011, and was named a Southwest Ohio Honorable mention those two seasons as well. In addition, Goedde was an all-city honorable mention in 2010 and 2011 and an all-state first-team academic performer in 2011.

Goedde also played baseball for the Trojans, earning one varsity letter and a FAVC title in 2011. Finally, Goedde started for the Trojans’ varsity football team for three seasons, earning a three varsity letters. He also earned a first-team all-conference nod in 2010 and a second-team spot in 2009.

Also in 2010, Goedde was named an all-city honorable mention and an all-southwest honorable mention.

The next inductee graduated from Amelia High School in 2013. Anthony Clark was a four-year starter for the Barons’ soccer team, earning four varsity letters. He is the Amelia High School leader in goals scored with 168 in his career, and a member of the 2012 varsity team that went a perfect 16-0 in the league, the first team to do so in Amelia history.

In addition, Clark won three titles with the Barons (2010-12) and was a three-time SBAAC player of the year (2010-12). He was also a first-team all-city honoree in 2011 and 2012.

Clark continued his playing career at Ohio Northern.

Up next was another member of the class of 2011, Amelia High School’s Ali Hock-James.

Hock-James was a four-year starter on the Lady Barons’ track and field and volleyball teams. On the track, she earned four varsity letters, a first-team all-FAVC nod in 2010 and a first-team all-SBAAC nod in 2011. She also earned the SBAAC player of the year award in 2011.

Her volleyball career mirrored her track career perfectly. She was a four-year starter, earning four varsity letters. As a junior in 2009, Hock-James earned first-team honors in the FAVC, then followed that up with a first-team nod as a senior in the SBAAC. She also earned the SBAAC player of the year award in 2011.

In college, Hock-James attended Wittenberg University, where she was a member of the 2011 National Championship squad.

The fourth inductee was a graduate of Glen Este High School in 1996. Tiffany Ogden was a four-year basketball player, but she made her mark on the soccer field.

Over her four years on the team, Ogden started all four seasons, earning four varsity letters. She was a WCC player of the year in 1995, an East/West and North/South all-star team member and the defensive player of the year.

In addition, Ogden was named to the All-Southwest Ohio squad in 1995. That same year, she earned All-Ohio honors, a regional championship and the school’s only final four appearance.

The Lady Barons were two-time QCC champions with Ogden (1994-95) and district champs from 1992-1995.

In college, Ogden was a student at the University of Cincinnati, where she was on a soccer scholarship.

Finally, 1990 Glen Este grad Mike Fehr was inducted into the hall of fame as the winner of the 2018 Pack Pride Award.

Fehr had served as the Trojans’ team manager for the football, basketball and baseball teams all four years. Upon graduation, he kept his job as the statistics manager. He has supported West Clermont athletes and their opponents by keeping stats for over 30 years.