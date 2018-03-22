ECC awards winter athletes

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

With the winter sports season at an end, the Eastern Cincinnati Conference handed out a few postseason awards to Clermont County athletes.

Starting on the hardwood, Milford’s Jake Ayler earned a first-team nod, as did a pair of West Clermont Wolves: Dallas Padgitt and Jay Tiemeyer.

A third Wolf, John Aicholtz, earned a second-team nod. Milford’s Nathan Gallimore and Steven Huxell also were second-team honorees.

Connor Foster (Milford) and Alex Puckett (West Clermont) were honorable mentions.

On the girls’ side, four Lady Wolves earned first-team nods: Kaylin Burdick, Jasmine Hale, Dakota Reeves and Alexis Starks. Kirsten Click joined Milford’s Azyiah Williams as second-team performers. Kendall Hale (WC) and Abby Thierauf (Milford) were named honorable mentions.

Several local wrestlers were also honored. Milford’s Max Ward and Kobey Bronaugh were each first-team performers, as was West Clermont’s Matt Lewis.

Several Wolves were named second-team honorees: Dylan Rowland, Luke Mentzel, Joe Wahl and Joe DiCarlo all were named to the second team. Milford’s Isaac Shelton was also a second-team performer.

Derek Elliot (Milford) and Nick Sutter (WC) were named honorable mentions.

In the pool, Milford’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Chase Fisher, Branham Leavens, Sam Leatherwood and Tyler Babinec were named first-teamers. Fisher also earned a first-team nod in the 50-yard freestyle, while Babinec was honored in the 100-yard butterfly.

Leatherwood earned a second-team nod in the 200-yard freestyle, with Babinec (100-yard breaststroke) and Fisher (100-yard freestyle) also picking up second-team honors.

Finally, Milford’s Dylan Vearil was an honorable mention in the 200-yard individual medley.

On the girls’ side, West Clermont’s Morgan Southall was named athlete of the year for diving, earning a first-team nod in the process. Teammate Katy Ross (50-yard freestyle) and Milford’s

Lauren Bell (100-yard breaststroke) were named honorable mentions.

On the lanes, several locals were named to the first-team squad: Milford’s Josh Cooper, Rodney Gorley, Nathan Hawkins and athlete of the year Nathan McGeorge all were first-team performers.

West Clermont’s Jarryd Forthuber, Luke Laird and Phillip Wenz were also named to the first-team squad.

Two other Wolves, Elijah Dunigan and Andrew Williams, were second-team honorees.

West Clermont’s Jonathon Leicht and Milford’s Nick Murphy were honorable mentions.

On the girls’ side, Milford’s Jessica Haines was named the athlete of the year, and Frank Ritzmann earned coach of the year honors. Haines joined teammates Mackenzie Mason and Jessica Norman as first-team performers. West Clermont’s Taylor Neal, Madison Daniel and Lexi Stewart also were named to the first team.

Milford’s Megan Cannon was a second-team honoree, as was Reaghan Kaylor.

Grace Hawthorne (WC) and Reagan Hodges (Milford) were honorable mentions.

West Clermont’s Tyler Brown and Milford’s Manny Fernandez earned first-team nods for their performance on the academic teams this fall. Milford’s Nicholas Snow was a second-team performer, along with Tia Roberts and Jack Schmidt (WC).