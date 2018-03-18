U.S. Airman, Dakota McKeehan, graduates

U.S. Air Force Airman Dakota D. McKeehan graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

McKeehan is the son of Luke McKeehan based out of New Richmond in Ohio.

McKeehan is a 2017 graduate of New Richmond High School, which is based in New Richmond, Ohio.