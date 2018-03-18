State Rep. Green to hold office hours in Felicity

State Representative Doug Green (R-Mt. Orab) today announced that he will be holding district office hours on Thursday, March 22nd from 1:00-3:00pm at the Felicity Branch of the Clermont County Public Library (209 Prather Rd., Felicity, OH 45120).

No appointment is necessary for these office hours and everyone is encouraged to participate.

“I’m looking forward to meeting with my constituents and hearing their thoughts on state-related issues,” said Green. “It’s important that I stay connected to the 66th Ohio House District so I can best represent this area at the Ohio Statehouse.”

If you are unable to attend the office hours, Rep. Green encourages you to contact his office by phone at (614) 644-6034 or by email at rep66@ohiohouse.gov.