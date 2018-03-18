Mercy Health hosting a blood drive on April 5

Mercy Health – Cincinnati, which provides advanced, quality, compassionate care in your neighborhood through its care network, announces that Anderson Hospital is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday, April 5.

The blood drive will take place in Conference Room C in the medical office building at 7502 State Road, Cincinnati, OH 45255. The medical office building is on the hospital campus behind the emergency room.

The blood drive is open to the community, as well as physicians, nurses and hospital staff.

You can schedule your donation time by visiting www.hoxworth.org/groups/andersonmercy or calling 513-451-0910.

“Patients at Cincinnati area hospitals need a minimum of 300 units of blood every day,” said Ken James, Mercy Health East President and CEO.

James added, “We invite the community to help fulfill this local need. Your individual donation can save three lives.”

You must meet the following criteria in order to donate:

• Be at least 17 years old

• Weigh at least 110 lbs.

• Generally feel well and healthy

• Have no fever, sore throat or flu-like symptoms

• Have no active cold symptoms

• Have not had major surgery recently

Other factors may affect your eligibility, including travel, medications, tattoos and piercings and pregnancy.

For a comprehensive list of eligibility requirements, please visit www.hoxworth.org/donate_blood or call 513-451-0910.