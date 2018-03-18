Joyce A. Merice, 68

Joyce A. Merice (nee Danbury), age 68, went to be with her Lord, Sunday March 4, 2018.

Joyce will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 49 years, David Merice Sr., daughter Denise (O’Hara) Maklem and spouse Charlie, her son David Jr. and spouse Shana; her grandchildren Kayla, Abigail and, Dawson Merice and Evan “Richie” Wehrum and, her brother Charles “Chuck” Danbury and sister Lois Malott.

Joyce was the daughter of the late Lewis Jefferson Danbury and Edenia Mae Danbury (nee Craig).

She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio December 5, 1949.

Joyce enjoyed shopping and spoiling her grandkids as well as her fur babies. She cherished the time spent with family. She was a people person who never met a stranger. She was thought of as a “Second Mom/Mamaw” by many.

In honor of Joyce and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Joyce’s memory to the American Cancer Society or any charity of your choice.

A memorial gathering celebrating Joyce’s life will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday March 30, 2018 at Mt. Orab Bible Baptist Church (gymnasium), 990 W Main Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio, 45154.