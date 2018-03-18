Husted appoints Greg Conrad to the Clermont County Board of Elections

Secretary of State Jon Husted has appointed Greg Conrad as a member of the Clermont County Board of Elections. Mr. Conrad will fill the unexpired term of Paul Campbell.

State law requires bipartisan representation on each of Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections. Each board is made up of two Republican members and two Democratic members, all of whom must be qualified electors in the counties for which they serve. The Secretary of State makes appointments to boards of elections based on the recommendations of the executive committees of the respective county political parties.

Greg Conrad was recommended by the Clermont County Democratic Party Executive Committee.