Free annual pond clinic is on April 10

The Clermont Soil and Water Conservation District will again offer a free pond clinic for county residents at 6 p.m. on April 10 at Pattison Park Lodge.

Topics will include pond construction, maintenance and safety. Additional information will be given on fish stocking, aeration, weed control, hazardous algae blooms, and nuisance wildlife. Storm water retention ponds will also be addressed.

Those ponds you see in many newer subdivisions not only provide a scenic addition to the community landscape, they are benefit the environment. “When they are properly cared for, these storm water retention ponds limit flooding and remove a number of pollutants,” said Jake Hahn with Soil & Water. “Speak with your homeowners’ association and get them involved to gain a better understanding of the benefits and functions of your retention ponds.”

“Through this free clinic, citizens will learn how recreational and storm water ponds can be maintained, and the steps to planning their own new ponds,” Hahn said. “Since ponds are not a common natural landscape feature in our area they need additional maintenance and care to function properly and meet the landowners’ expectations.”