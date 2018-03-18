Antoinette ‘Toni’ Maher, 94

MAHER, Antoinette “Toni” (nee Battistella) beloved wife of the late John “Jack” Maher, loving mother of Nicki (Norb) Veldhaus and the late Jeannie Siebel, mother in law of Tom (Barb) Siebel grandmother to Cara (Martin) Chrisman, Chad Veldhaus, Tony (Valerie) Siebel, Nick Siebel (Heidi Schreiber), great grandmother to Cameron, Hunter, Brook, Carson, Claire and Maxwell, sister of Nicoletta Schweinefuss (née Battistella).

Memorial Service was held on Saturday, March 17th at 11:00 AM, at the Eastgate Community Church, 3235 Omni Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio 45245.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Lung Association.

Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com.