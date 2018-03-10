Locals victorious in wrestling placement matches

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

The third and final day of wrestling action at the Schottenstein Center determined which position on the podium local wrestlers would stand in.

The day started with Western Brown’s Brandon Lucas taking on Lewis Center Olentangy’s Jacob Sherman in the consolation semifinals. Sherman jumped ahead 4-1 after the first period, but Lucas slowly came back, tying the match at. However, Sherman snagged one late point to win the match 5-4 and drop Lucas to the fifth-place bout.

The loss dropped Lucas to a match with Fairfield’s Moustapha Bai. Lucas and Bai went back and forth, but the Bronco eventually came out on top 8-7.

Goshen’s Chase Huff was the first wrestler to complete his placement match. Huff faced a rematch with Bishop Hartley’s Michael Petrella, the same wrestler Huff defeated in the opening round.

Petrella got the win this time, defeating Huff 3-0.

Bethel-Tate’s Trey Sander had a battle against Akron Manchester’s Jake White. White earned five of the first six points to take a 5-1 lead into the final minute.

Sander got a point due to White’s stalling, then a takedown to pull within one with 12 seconds left. A three-point near fall gave Sander the winning margin in a 7-5 win.

Finally, another Tiger finished off the morning session. Bethel-Tate senior Matt Hall drew a rematch with Archibold’s Colton Soles, the wrestler that defeated him 6-5 in the opening round.

Hall took an early 2-0 lead, only to see Soles tie the match at two. Hall escaped for a 3-2 lead, then used a pair of takedowns to build a 7-3 lead. He would win by that margin.

One more wrestler remains in Clermont County. Williamsburg’s Brian Stears will wrestle for the Division III heavyweight title tonight. The parade of champions is scheduled to begin at 5:30, with the championship matches beginning after.