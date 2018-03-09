Stears, Lucas advance to semifinals on day two

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

Wrestlers returned to the mat early on Saturday morning to compete in the second day of the OHSAA State Individual Wrestling tournament.

Bethel-Tate’s Trey Sanders started the day with a tough match against the top overall seed in Division III’s 126-pound class, Marion Pleasant’s Carter Wolf. Wolf pinned Sander in 3:28, dropping him to the consolation bracket.

His consolation match was a bout against Versailles’ Drew Poling. Sander rolled, defeating Polling 20-3 via tech fall to clinch a spot on the podium.

Williamsburg’s Brian Stears was next up. Stears pinned Genoa Area’s Noah Koch to advance to the semifinals, where he will face off against Ashtabula St. John’s Derek Elrod in the third session of wrestling later tonight.

Goshen’s Chase Huff hit the mat third in the morning. Huff fell to Perry’s Kyle Rowan via pin, falling to the consolation bracket. His first consolation match came against Graham’s Trevor Braun, whom he defeated 5-2 in the district title bout. Huff never trailed in the consolation tilt, eventually winning 7-2 to clinch a spot on the podium.

Western Brown’s Brandon Lucas was the final wrestler to compete in the championship quarterfinals. Lucas faced Copely’s Kyren Butler, and yet again, it took a while to determine a winner.

For the second straight day, Lucas’ match went into four overtimes, with the Bronco earning a point in the fourth period to take a 3-2 win. He advanced to the semifinals, where he will face top-seeded Dylan Shawver from Elyria in the third session later tonight.

Finally, three other locals began their day in the consolation round.

Bethel-Tate’s Matt Hall drew a familiar face in his consolation bout: Blanchester’s Clayton Schirmer. Hall had wrestled and defeated Schirmer in the SBAAC Championships, the team dual tournament and the district tournament this season. When the two matched up in the individual state tournament, the result stayed the same.

Hall snagged a late two points with a takedown to win the match 5-4, eliminate Schirmer and clinch a spot on the podium. He will wrestle Conor Becker from Galion Northmor later tonight.

Goshen’s Josh Dunn faced off against Ross’ Jake Gentry. Gentry defeated Dunn 9-0 in the district tournament’s third-place match, and unfortunately for the Warrior grappler Gentry was able to get the best of him again.

Gentry defeated Dunn 7-0, ending the sophomore’s season.

Next on the mat was Batavia’s Daniel Greiner. Greiner fell to Upper Sandusky’s Noah Clary 16-0, ending his season.

The third session of wrestling contains the championship semifinals and the consolation quarterfinals. Those matches are expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. tonight.