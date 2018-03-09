Ronald Drew Mann, 74

Ronald Drew Mann, age 74 of Amelia, passed away on Tuesday February 20, 2018 at Hospice of Cincinnati East. He was born on January 5, 1944 in Butler County, the son of the late Gordon Harding and Lois Eileen (Schul) Mann. Ronald was an U.S. Air Force Veteran having served during Vietnam.

He was previously employed with Flying Tiger Airlines retiring after 20 years of service.

He was a member of the Flying Tiger Retirement Club. Ronald is survived by his daughter Kerrie Lynn (Bruce) Zepf along with 2 Grandchildren, Mathew and Tracy Orloski as well as 5 Great Grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his brother Andrew Mann and son Michael Drew Mann. Graveside services were held @ 11:00 am March 9th, 2018 at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton Ohio.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.