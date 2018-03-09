Herbert A. Wisby, 82

Wisby, Herbert A. beloved husband of Delores Snider Wisby, devoted father of Pamela (Michael) Kay, Jeffery, Donald (Sandra), Douglas (Debbie), Robert (Ramona) and Scott Wisby, Rodney (Sheila) Stacy and the late Eddie Wisby, loving grandfather of numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, dear brother of Leroy, Jim, and William Wisby and the late Nellie DeBoard, Betty and Tom Wisby. Passed away January 25, 2018, age 82 , residence Milford, OH. The family received friends on Monday January 29 from 6-8 PM. Services will be at the convenience of the family.