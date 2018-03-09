Estelle Patton, 95

Estelle Patton passed away February 28, 2018 at the age of 95, she was born to the late Hillman Fightmaster and Etna Pugh, May 20, 1922.

Estelle is survived by her loving children, Gerald Lee (Lois) Patton of Clermont County, OH and Danny D. Patton of Germantown, OH; nine grandchildren, Phillip, Belinda, Chris, Lisa, Ryan, Jason, Jennifer, Sarah, Anna and 14 great-grandchildren; caring daughter-in-law, Pamela Patton; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Estelle was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Patton; a son, Phillip Wayne Patton; and a brother, Robert Pugh.

Funeral Services were held Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. at Megie Funeral Home, located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154, where friends were received from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment followed funeral service at Mt. Orab Cemetery, Green Township, OH.