David R. Hannah, 76

David R. Hannah, age 76, of Decatur, Illinois passed away Friday, March 2, 2018 in Springfield, Illinois surrounded by his family. David was born December 7, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Robert and Ruth Hannah. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother – Dick Hannah and sister – Mary Linda Wichard.

David grew up in Bethel, Ohio and graduated from Bethel-Tate High School in 1959. He earned his Bachelor’s degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. He retired from Sears Roebuck and Company after 31 years of service. David was a member of the Decatur Elks #401 and Grace United Methodist Church.

David is survived by his wife of 56 years, Connie Hannah, whom he married on January 1, 1962; one son – Michael Hannah; one daughter – Kristin Hannah; one granddaughter – Lauren McCoy Herold who he referred to as his “bonus in life”; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Saturday, March 10, 2018 at theCahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation. Interment will be in the Tate Township Cemetery, Bethel, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com.