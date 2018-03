Bernard “Barney” Fox Jr., age 69, passed away March 5, 2018. Barney is survived by his beloved wife Sandra “Sandy” Fox and loving children Virginia “Ginger” Fox, Cassandra “Casie” Fox, Brandon Fox, Jakob Fox, Bernard “Brady” Fox V, and Sahvannah Fox. Visitation will be held Friday, March 9, from 5-8PM at Gilligan Funeral Home, 2926 Woodburn Ave. 45206. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11AM Saturday in the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.