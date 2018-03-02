Rick Houser: New book, read all about it

I have been ask by many friends, relatives, and followers who read my weekly articles and I guess the basic question that I get ask is just where and why do I think of these topics? I want to answer that I was a busy little boy for a part of it. Also the when and where I was raised had much to do with it also. I think that being the youngest in a family that was not only very much loving and kind but also they were the average type of family that I knew not only was at our home but at just about all the homes. Since being the youngest and by several years I think I got to watch and see what my older sister and big brother were doing. You see to this very day I still have an abundance of respect for my mom and dad. Along with that I idolized Peggy and Ben. You know what? I still do and I guess I always will.

Several years back I decided that since mom had wrote a book I wondered if I could maybe write something. So I began writing stories. I would show my wife who had heard these stories many, many times and correct me if I erred in the telling of them. When my children read them they would say they hadn’t heard that before and would ask questions that might connect to what I had told. They would ask me if I would write some more. Now folks let me tell you this. A little bit of compliments goes a long way with me. To prove this fact I worked my way into writing a weekly column for the Peoples Defender in West Union in approximately 2009 and in 2013 when ask if I could write weekly I accepted the challenge and haven’t missed since then. Just a few months later I called the Clermont Sun and ask for a chance and they were kind enough to take me on as a weekly also. With all these came the News Democrat and the Ripley Bee.

With four papers and two separate articles per week a person would think I have my hands full and stay busy coming up with new topics. But just the opposite has happened. I have just published my second book entitled “Memories ARE From the Heart” This is a compilation of over 120 stories about my life as a baby boomer who was born and raised on a farm and still lives in the country. I call this the great trifecta! Writing for me is like consuming a lot of sugar. The more I take in the more I want to turn out. It seems that the more I write the more and the more I get positive feedback from you the readers. When you say that as you might be reading one of my stories and you feel like I am writing about you. It is right then and there I have been rewarded! There are 76.4 million baby boomers in the United Stated and I feel there is just no way I could write about them and not have some fellow boomers read it.

So it has come to my attention that I should get these books more accessible to not just the local readers but out further into the Midwest. If you desire to buy one or both books you can do the following.

Select a type book.

Hard back 28.50 includes book and shipping

Paper back 18.50 includes book and shipping.

Send check or money order to Rick Houser

Make certain to include your name and address

Say who and I will sign your book and get to you ASAP.

Even though the Days of the tobacco farmer are about gone I promise you it is a topic that will be covered. Growing up and entertaining ourselves long before x box and cell phones had come into being. Also there was television on only three channels and in black and white. These are only a few of the topics that will be covered inside the covers of my book.

Here is where I feel I have no need of more talking about selling books and I just talk about why I feel it so important to be read up on. Being a baby boomer means you were raised in a period of time when our world was making so many and such huge changes and improvements to our society. We lived in a time where hard work was a badge of courage we wore with pride. Being a good neighbor was just expected since we all knew we were in this fight together to move upward and striving to be a better person one day at a time. We accomplished so much more even though we were working with a lot less. Farm and rural folks from the baby boomer era were rated to be the best in my opinion.

So while the ground is still brown and covered in mud and there is little to do outside take some of this idle time and think about the generation that moved this country so far ahead in the brief time that it covered. If you think about it today a group all connected and talking is group texting. In my day it was called a party line! As a matter of fact the astronauts who got us onto the moon and back were also baby boomers.

Today it is only fair to stop and say today’s generations have done great things and made great advancements. It wouldn’t be fair to not say that. It is safe that today’s kids will ask us how we got along without air conditioning or central heat. How did we make it with a wringer washer and only a clothes line? What no micro wave? These are only a few items we didn’t have. So how did we get by without these standard fixtures we have today? The answer is quite simple. We got by quit well thank you. Thank you all again for reading me and I hope to continue to see you in the newspapers!

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. He may be reached at houser734@yahoo.com.