Patricia Ann Paterna Ferguson, 81

Mrs.Patricia Ann Paterna Ferguson of Athens Ohio/Milford Ohio and time of death Marianna, FL passed away Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at the Southeast Alabama Medical Center. She was 81.

Patricia Ann Ferguson was preceded in death by Sons Timothy Patrick Ferguson and Stephen Ronald Ferguson.

Survivors include son Matthew Colby Ferguson wife Kimberly Fox Ferguson, daughters Julia Ann Ferguson Barnes, Mary Lee Ferguson-Turpin husband JD Turpin., Elizabeth M. Ferguson-Morgan husband Kenny Boots Morgan, grandchildren Carrie Barnes, Phillip Freehling, Erika Rousch, Colby Ferguson, Caitlin Clendenen, Karly Kneipp, and great-grandchildren Noah Lee, Krosley Rousch, Kolbie Kneipp, Kyden Rousch, Echo Williams and Xander Ferguson.