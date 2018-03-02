Jean Faulconer, 91

Jean (nee Cooper) Faulconer of Goshen, OH. Born on September 7, 1926 in Ripley, OH. Went home to be with the Lord on February 19, 2018 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Frank Faulconer. Loving mother of Beverly (Michael) Holden. Caring grandmother of Christopher Hahn and Kasey Holden. Proud great-grandmother of Cooper, Kaydin and Aubree Hahn.

Dear sister of Bernice Reynolds and the late Frances Boling, John L. Cooper and Bernard Cooper. Cherished daughter of the late Wilbur and Dee (nee Gast) Cooper. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Jean has been a member of the Church of Christ since 17 years of age.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 21, 6 PM – 8 PM at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where services will be on Thursday, 10 AM. Interment, Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, OH.

Memorial donations may be made in memory of Jean Faulconer to Restoration Acres Family Camp, 5845 St. Rt. 124, Hillsboro, OH 45133.

