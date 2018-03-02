Homer Beach, 95

Homer Beach died peacefully at the age of 95 in Venice, Florida on 2/13/2018. Homer is survived by his wife of 33 years Gladys (nee Cornell); brothers, Ralph, and Earl; sons Homer Jr, Donald and Jeff; 7 grand children and 13 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by brothers Harold and Harvey. He was a long time resident of Clermont County with roots in Bethel. Homer served in the Marine Corps during World War II. He was a law enforcement officer and electrician and worked a number of years in the coal mines of Wyoming where his sons still reside.

Homer spent his last decades with his wife in Venice , Florida where he loved to fish and do home repairs for his neighbors.

His wishes were to have his ashes spread on the Venice jetties where he spent the majority of his days angling for sheepshead fish and going home and frying them up for tasty meals.