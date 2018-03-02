Goshen Chapter #382 Order of the Eastern Star has been quite busy since the installation of the 2018 Officers.

In September we celebrated PGM Marie William’s 30th year as PGM.

In October WP John Benthein received a shower of socks and a birthday cake.

In November approximately 400 items were collected and delivered to the Veteran’s Home in Georgetown.

In December members shopped and purchased gifts for two needy children. All were items that each child requested. Of course, we celebrated with a potluck dinner and gift exchange of a “one pound” item. What fun and fellowship this was.

In January we began working on our Scholarship program. Two $500 scholarships will be awarded this May.

On February 20, 2018 the chapter sponsored a Grand Adah star point night honoring Grand Adah of the Grand Chapter of Ohio, Jeni Casbar, which was attended by approximately 62 members. Everyone enjoyed this fun night of food and fellowship.

2018 will continue to be busy filled with charitable work, fun, and fellowship.