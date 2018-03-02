Good citizen contest in Georgetown: Zach Koehler

Georgetown High School Senior, Zach Koehler, was awarded one of four regional scholarships in Ohio for his Good Citizenship Essay sponsored by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Taliaferro Chapter in Georgetown, OH. Zach writes, “America was built on the ideal of freedom and it has had to fight for its freedom and for the freedom of other countries and people.” He says, “There are Americans who notice that other countries are in dire need to gain their fundamental rights and will risk their own freedoms to establish the rights those countries deserve.” Zack is active in the Georgetown High School Marching Band where he plays the saxophone, was a member of the League Champion Bowling Team and plans to Cedarville University, majoring in Pharmacy, after high school.

For Zach’s achievements he was awarded a certificate, a pin, and a monetary scholarship.