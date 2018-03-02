Family specialist joins Mercy

Mercy Health -Cincinnati, which provides advanced, quality, compassionate care in your neighborhood through its care network, announces that family medicine specialist Michelle Roberta Eakins, MD, joined Mercy Health Physicians.

Dr. Eakins graduated magna cum laude at American University of Antigua College of Medicine in Antigua, West Indies, and she completed a family medicine residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. She is board certified in family medicine. In addition to her academic career in medicine, Dr. Eakins holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire.

“Mercy Health’s family medicine team offer Cincinnati residents top, board-certified physicians who can support them and their families throughout their lives,” said Dr. Eakins.

She continued, “I’m excited to build long-term relationships with my patients.”

Dr. Eakins began seeing patients September 2017 from Mercy Health -Forest Hills Family Medicine, located at 8094 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45255 and Mercy Health -West Clermont Family Medicine located at 4101 Bach Buxton Road, Suite 200, Batavia, OH 45103.

To make an appointment with Dr. Eakins or find out more about her practice, please call Forest Hills Family Medicine at 513-232-7100 or West Clermont Family Medicine at 513-215-0150.

To find a Mercy Health physician in your neighborhood or learn about the services provided at Mercy Health, please visit mercy.com online or call 513-981-2222.