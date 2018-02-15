Four Goshen Warriors make college plans

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

A quartet of Goshen gridiron athletes made their college choices on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at a ceremony held at Goshen High School.

The first athlete to sign on the dotted line was Logan Mantz. Mantz led the Warriors this past season with 18 receptions for 372 yards. His three touchdowns tied for second on the team. Defensivelym, Mantz tied Deonte Bailey for the team lead with five interceptions. He also recorded eight tackles and a fumble recovery.

Mantz said he chose Ashland University for two distinct reasons.

“Ever since I went up there, it felt like home,” Mantz said. “We’re going to get a ring.”

Mantz said he plans on majoring in Sports Management at Ashland.

Peyton Leugers was second to sign. Leugers tied for second on the team in receptions with 12. His 270 yards were good for second on the team, while his yards per catch average of 22.5 and six touchdowns led the squad.

Defensively, Leugers finished tied with Bailey for fourth on the team with 42 tackles. He also forced a fumble and recovered two others while snagging three interceptions.

Leugers is one of three Warriors to sign with the University of Findlay. He cited the atmosphere as well as the ability to be competitive as the reasons behind his decision.

“It felt like a family atmosphere,” Leugers said. “I loved it up there when I was up there, and I want to compete for a national championship.”

Leugers plans on majoring in psychology with a possible double major in sports management.

The third signee of the ceremony, Sebastian Abshire, also chose to attend Findlay, largely due to the feel of the school when he visited.

“I chose Findlay because it made me feel at home more than any other place,” Abshire said. “I love the surrounding area. It’s just the right school for me.”

Abshire made his name on the Goshen defense this season, recording 49 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He also forced a fumble, recovered three others and had three interceptions.

Abshire plans on majoring in criminal justice and pre-law studies.

The last signee was Kyle Proffitt. Proffitt quarterbacked the Warriors to a 9-2 season and a playoff berth by throwing for 1,310 yards and 14 touchdowns to just one interception. He also carried the ball 54 times for 282 yards and four more touchdowns. Like Abshire and Leugers, Proffitt will attend the University of Findlay, where he plans to major in business.

“It felt like home,” Proffitt said. “It was the right fit for me. They have a winning culture and I want to be a part of it.”