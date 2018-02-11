Boys’ basketball sectional draw held

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

Like the girls’ basketball teams last week, boys’ basketball squads now know who they will square up against in the first round of sectional tournament play.

In Division I, Milford drew a tilt against 20th-seeded Western Brown in their sectional opener on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. at Hamilton High School. A win sets up the Eagles with a battle against Lakota East on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.

West Clermont drew the 13th seed and a match against 15th-seeded Sycamore High School at Lakota West on Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. With a win, the Wolves would face Edgewood on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m.

In Division II, three local teams will hit the hardwood in Mason on Saturday, Feb. 24. Goshen starts the matches with a 12:30 p.m. tilt against CHCA, followed by Batavia taking on Hughes at 5 p.m. Finally, New Richmond’s battle against Woodward is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Three Division III teams will battle at Princeton High School, starting with Bethel-Tate facing second-seeded Purcell Marian on Friday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. Clermont Northeastern faces off against Fayetteville on Feb. 28 at 7:30, and Williamsburg takes on Seven Hills on Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Finally, the county’s lone Division IV school travels to Taylor High School on Feb. 24 for a 2 p.m. battle with Oyler. Felicity-Franklin drew the eighth seed in Division IV, and would face Middletown Christian with a win.