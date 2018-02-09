Adrian R Hull

Adrian Robert “Bob” Hull, 82 years old of Chilo, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 8, 2018, at his home. He is survived by his wife: Mary Herrin Hull. 5 Children: Everett (Sharre) Hull, Bobby (Shelly) Hull, Treila Hull, Eva (John) Kirkand Sandy (Troy) Parrish. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. 1 surviving sister: Edith Mineer, 3 late brothers and sisters, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be at the Felicity Church of the Nazarene, 306 Light St., Felicity, Ohio 45120, on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will also be on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, also at the church. Arrangements by the Charles H. McIntyre FuneralHome in Felicity, Ohio 45120. Burial will be at the Neville Vesper Cemetery, Neville, Ohio. Leave condolences for the family at www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com