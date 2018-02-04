Girls’ basketball sectional tournament draw held

By Garth Shanklin,

Sports Editor –

With the regular season winding down, Clermont County’s girls basketball teams can now begin to turn their attention to the postseason. The first step toward a state title run was taken this afternoon with the release of the sectional tournament brackets.

In Division I, West Clermont drew the seventh overall seed and a matchup with Hamilton on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. at Sycamore High School. The winner of that match takes on Loveland on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.

Milford drew a first-round tilt against Mount Healthy on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. That match will take place at Lakota East, with the winner taking on Mason on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Four county schools will participate in the Division II sectional at Walnut Hills on Saturday, Feb. 17. Bethel-Tate starts the afternoon against Hughes at 12:30, followed by New Richmond and Norwood at 2:30. The winners of those two games face off on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m.

In the bottom half of the bracket, Goshen faces Batavia at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 17. The winner of that contests battles either Taylor or McNicholas on Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Finally, in Division III, Williamsburg drew the second-overall seed and a first-round matchup with St. Bernard on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. at Fairfield High School. A Williamsburg win sets up a match against Reading at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

CNE faces Gamble Montessori at Fairfield on Feb. 17 at noon. With a win, the Rockets would advance to take on Deer Park on Feb. 20 at 6 p.m.

Felicity-Franklin drew a bye and faces the winner of undefeated Summit Country Day and Finneytown on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m.