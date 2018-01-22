January 22nd, 2018 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Mercy Health – Cincinnati, which provides advanced, quality care with compassion in your neighborhood through its care network, announces that it has named Justin Krueger the President of Clermont Hospital, which is located at 3000 Hospital Drive in Batavia, Ohio 45103.

As Clermont Hospital President, Krueger is responsible for the overall operational success of hospital, achieving financial, productivity, human potential and quality goals and maximizing opportunities for growth.

Krueger will assume the role on January 29.

He reports to Ken James, Mercy Health East Market President and CEO, and works closely and in conjunction with Dave Fikse, Mercy Health – Cincinnati Chief Operating Officer.

Most recently, Krueger has served as the Chief Operating Officer of Mercy Health – Fairfield Hospital, a role he assumed in 2016. Fairfield Hospital has launched a search to fill Krueger’s role.

“Justin is an experienced hospital administrator who has played a strong role in the operational success of Fairfield Hospital. It’s always pleasing to be able to recognize talent and promote from within and I have every confidence that Justin will be an effective and inspiring leader at Clermont Hospital,” said James.

Krueger joined Mercy Health from Aiken Regional Medical Centers, located in Aiken, South Carolina, where he served as COO. He also held COO roles with Crossgates River Oaks Hospital in Brandon, Mississippi and Lehigh Regional Medical Center in Lehigh Acres, FL.

He brings more than 10 years of healthcare management experience to Clermont Hospital and has a strong background in clinical operations, growth strategies, physician relations, patient experience and safe delivery of high quality health care.

Krueger holds a Master’s degree in Hospital Administration from the University of Florida, where he also earned his Bachelor’s degree in Food Science and Human Nutrition.

Krueger, his wife Courtney have two children and live in greater Cincinnati.

Mercy Health – Cincinnati makes advanced, compassionate, quality healthcare easy to help you be well in mind, body and spirit. Mercy Health – Cincinnati has been serving Greater Cincinnati for more than 160 years.